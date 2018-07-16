Chelsea set to offer Eden Hazard a new deal worth £300,000-a-week

Chelsea are determined to keep Eden Hazard at the club this summer.
The Belgian has been linked with a move away from the club and it seems that Real Madrid could come in for him.
The player has also revealed that it might be time for a new adventure after six years at Stamford Bridge.
According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are prepared to fend off the interest in him by offering him a new contract. Apparently, they are ready to pay him £300,000-a-week to stay at Stamford Bridge.
The report adds that Chelsea will open talks with the player’s representatives next week.
Hazard has had a fantastic World Cup and it would be no surprise if Real Madrid decided to sign him as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement.
Chelsea are not going to play in the Champions League next season and that is a major blow for them. A player of Hazard’s calibre deserves to play at the top level every season.
Also, Chelsea have brought in a new manager in Maurizio Sarri and the next season could turn out to be a transition period for him and the squad.
Hazard will be hoping to win the Champions League soon and a move to Real Madrid would be ideal for him.
It will be interesting to see whether the Italian can convince Hazard to stay at Chelsea beyond this summer.