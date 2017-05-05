Chelsea set to move for Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale

Chelsea are looking to sign Brighton’s David Stockdale on a free transfer this summer.
The Blues are looking to add an able backup for Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Conte has identified Stockdale as the solution.
According to Daily Star, Chelsea tried to sign the former Fulham keeper during the January transfer window but the move stalled back then. The Blues will renew their efforts to sign Stockdale at the end of this season.
Second-choice keeper Asmir Begovic is looking to leave the club in order to find regular football elsewhere and Stockdale will be his replacement. Begovic has been linked with Premier League outfit Bournemouth.
If Chelsea manage to convince the player about the move, they can sign him for free. The 31-year-old’s contract runs out this summer and he is free to join another club without a fee.
Stockdale has been superb for the Seagulls this season and has helped Brighton get into the Premier League for next season.
It will be interesting to see if he decides to join Chelsea as a squad player now. He is certainly good enough to start for a midtable club and at 31 he should be looking to play week in week out.