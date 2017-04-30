Chelsea Roundup: Latest on John Terry and Alvaro Morata

Chelsea defender John Terry is expected to leave the club this summer.
So far there is no confirmation on which club the England defender will join but the Premier League star is expected to head to the MLS.
According to Mirror, Chelsea were ready to offer him an extension for another season but the club legend has rejected the offer because he wants to play regularly.
Cahill, Luiz and Azpilicueta have been Conte’s preferred back three this season and Terry is not keen on spending another season on the sidelines. The 36-year-old believes that he is fit enough to play week in week out.
It is clear that Chelsea cannot fulfil Terry’s wishes and therefore a summer move is definitely on the cards.
In other news, Alvaro Morata’s move to Chelsea seems to be edging closer.
According to Diario Gol, the move is practically done and the Spaniard’s girlfriend is already spending time in London looking for a new house.
Morata has been linked with Manchester United as well but it seems that Antonio Conte is going to end up winning this chase.
The Real Madrid striker has scored 18 goals this season despite not being a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane.