Chelsea Roundup: Latest on David Luiz and Nemanja Matic

Premier League leaders Chelsea are looking to offer a contract extension to the Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic at the end of this season.
The 28-year-old was expected to leave the club last summer after a dip in form under Jose Mourinho. However, Matic has come back strongly under Antonio Conte and has established himself as a key player for the Italian. As per Daily Mirror, Chelsea will open contract talks with the player this summer.
Matic’s partnership with Kante at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield is a big reason why the Blues have done so well this season. Chelsea signed Matic for £21 million three years ago and the Serbian is close to winning two Premier League titles with them in three seasons.
Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Bakayoko and Kessie over the last few weeks, but keeping Matic at the club will be vital. The Blues will play in the Champions League next season and Conte will need much more depth in his midfield. Furthermore, Matic is at the peak of his powers right now and selling him would be foolish.
David Luiz dreams of Benfica return
Chelsea star David Luiz has revealed that he dreams of winning the Champions League with Benfica one day.
He said: “My dream is to return to Benfica and become European champions with them. I don’t know whether it will be as a coach or a player, but I want to go back there.”
The former Benfica player has been a key player for Conte at the heart of Chelsea’s defence this season. The Blues signed Luiz in 2011 and then sold him to PSG in 2014. However, Conte decided to bring Luiz back to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016 due to Chelsea’s lack of defensive depth.
Luiz has been Chelsea’s best defender all season and the Blues will not want to let go of him anytime soon.