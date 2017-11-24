Chelsea risk losing Willian if Conte stays as manager

According to UOL, Chelsea winger Willian is considering his future at the club, due to the lack of playing time afforded to him by manager Antonio Conte. The Brazilian international will reportedly seek a move away from Stamford Bridge should the Italian coach stay on at the helm this season.
Willian, signed from Anzhi Makhachkala for £32m in 2013, has scored and created 66 goals in 200 games for Chelsea. His form has been poor this season, however, scoring just three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, and a lack of playing time under Conte might force him to consider his options.
The 29-year-old has failed to hold down a starting place in the Premier League since the Italian was appointed in 2016, with 25 of his 46 appearances coming from the bench. Despite the struggled for regular first-team football, Willian did recently deny claims that he would leave Chelsea.
Oi Sandro, tudo bem? Desculpe, mas não estou negociando com o Palmeiras e meu empresário não recebeu nenhum contato do clube. Não tenho nenhum plano de voltar ao Brasil nesse momento. Um abraço!
— Willian (@willianborges88) November 20, 2017
Oi Juca, tudo bem? Desculpe, mas não tenho o objetivo de voltar ao Brasil e nunca conversei, nem meu representante, com ninguém do Palmeiras. Isso não passa de especulação. Um grande abraço!
— Willian (@willianborges88) November 20, 2017
Nevertheless, his future will be speculated about while he continues to be used sparingly by Conte. His performances have been criticised by supporters on social media, but it seems he remains committed to turning things around. As for the clubs reportedly interested, Willian was briefly linked with Manchester United and Brazilian side Palmeiras.
Chelsea aren’t blessed with strength in depth in attack, so it seems unlikely they would let Willian leave, especially without lining up a replacement first.
Stats from Transfermarkt.