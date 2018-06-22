Chelsea ready to sign Kostas Manolas from Roma

Chelsea are interested in signing the Roma defender Kostas Manolas this summer.
According to reports in Italy, the Blues are prepared to activate the 27-year old’s release clause and they have already informed the Serie A club of their intentions.
Manolas is one of the best defenders in Italy right now and he would be a stunning addition to the Chelsea side. The Greek defender would be an upgrade on Gary Cahill.
The Blues are expected to lose David Luiz this summer and signing a centre-back will be essential.
Apparently, Manolas has a €38m release clause and that could prove to be a bargain in this market.
Furthermore, reports claim that Manolas earns around £2.6m a year at the Stadio Olimpico and Chelsea are ready to offer him a package worth around £4.4m a year.
It will be interesting to see whether the player is keen on a move to London. Manolas is at the peak of his powers and the time is right for him to make the step up.
Having said that, Chelsea’s managerial situation is yet to be sorted and it is highly unlikely that players will opt to join them before a new manager is appointed.