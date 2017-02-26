Chelsea ready to sell Diego Costa for £127 million

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been linked with a move to China in the past.
Apparently, the Spanish international is still a target for the Chinese Super League and Chelsea are now willing to do business for the right price.
According to Johnny Severin, a journalist from SFR Sport, Chelsea are open to selling their star striker for a world record fee of £127 million.
🚨#Tianjin has been told by @ChelseaFC to come back in summer with a 150M€ offer to sign @diegocosta ! The chinese club intend to do so.
— Johnny Séverin (@jseverin11) February 25, 2017
The Blues received an offer of £90 million from Tianjin earlier this season. However, the Premier League leaders decided to turn it down. Severin also adds that Diego Costa received a wage offer of €100 million for 3 seasons (£540k-a-week roughly) and was attracted to the proposal.
🚨INFO @SFR_Sport| @ChelseaFC declined 107 millions € offer from #Tianjin. @diegocosta was attracted by huge offer: 100M€ for 3 seasons
— Johnny Séverin (@jseverin11) February 25, 2017
Antonio Conte’s men are favourites to win the Premier League this season and it is understandable why they turned down the offer for their best player. A summer sale makes complete sense, especially because Chelsea can sign a proper replacement at that time.
Severin claims that Chelsea have informed the Chinese outfit to come back with an offer of £127 million, a fee they consider as acceptable. Furthermore, Tianjin are very interested in Diego Costa and will return with the world record offer at the end of this season.
Diego Costa has been sensational for Conte this season and has scored 17 goals in 28 appearances.