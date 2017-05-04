Chelsea ready to move for Ryan Bertrand this summer

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants to add to his left back options and has identified Ryan Bertrand as a target.
The Southampton defender has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and Conte wants to bring him back to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Bertrand left Chelsea in 2012 in search of regular first team football. The English defender started in the Champions League final for the Blues.
According to the report from Daily Mirror, Bertrand has already informed his teammates that he will be leaving at the end of this season. Furthermore, Mirror claim that Liverpool are monitoring his situation as well.
Jurgen Klopp’s interest in a left back is not surprising at all. The Reds have had to field Milner as their first choice left back all season. Moreno is expected to depart this summer and Klopp will need to strengthen that position if he wants to do well in the Champions League.
Bertrand has a lot of experience in the Premier League and will be a solid addition to any side in the country. The 27-year-old could be an ideal alternative to Marcos Alonso at Chelsea. Furthermore, the fact that he stays in London could make the transfer simpler for Chelsea.