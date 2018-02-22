Chelsea ready to make Thibaut Courtois the highest paid keeper in the world

Chelsea are determined to hold on to Thibaut Courtois beyond this season.
The Belgian has been linked with a move back to Spain and it will be interesting to see whether the Blues manage to keep him at the club.
As per the reports, Chelsea have offered him a world record deal and they are prepared to make him the highest paid keeper in the world (more than £200,000 a week). Telegraph adds that the offer has been on the table since the end of last year but Real Madrid have asked the player to stall until April.
Los Blancos are still deciding on whether they want to move for De Gea or Courtois. Apparently, they rate De Gea higher but they also believe that it would be easier to sign Courtois because the Belgian’s deal runs out in 2019.
The Belgian is a world class keeper and it will be tough for Chelsea to replace him if he leaves. The Blues will be hoping to challenge the likes of City for the title once again next year but in order to do so, they must keep their best players.