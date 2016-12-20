Chelsea planning bumper new deal for Diego Costa

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been in sensational form this season. The Spanish international has scored 13 goals in 17 Premier League appearances so far and has picked up 5 assists during that time as well.
The Blues are keen to reward Costa for his form and will offer him a new and improved contract extension.
The former Atletico Madrid striker is contracted to Chelsea until 2019, but the Londoners are hoping to agree on a two-year extension with the player. If Costa decides to sign the new deal, he will earn around £200,000 a week according to Daily Mirror. Costa signed a five-year deal worth £150,000-a-week when he joined from Atletico Madrid for £32m in 2014.
On current form, Diego Costa is one of the best players in the world. Furthermore, his style of play seems to have benefited Conte’s system as well. Holding on to him would be a major boost for the Stamford Bridge outfit.
At one point last season, it seemed like Costa was unsettled in England and he might look to force a move back to Spain. However, he decided to continue under Conte and the Italian manager has managed to get the best out of his star striker. Furthermore, Conte seems to have curbed Costa’s aggression as well. The 28-year-old went ten games without a booking before collecting a yellow card against Crystal Palace.
Costa is a major reason why Chelsea are at the top of the table right now. If he can continue his current form for a few more months, there is no doubt that Chelsea will end up winning the Premier League.