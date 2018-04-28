Chelsea plan to sign Jean-Michael Seri this summer

Chelsea will make a move for the Nice playmaker Jean-Michael Seri at the end of this season.
As per the reports, Roman Abramovich has asked the Chelsea staff to move forward with the transfer plans despite the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte.
The Italian is expected to leave the club this summer but Abramovich is not keen on waiting around. He wants Chelsea to sign their targets regardless of who the manager is.
Seri was linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this year. Barcelona were interested in him at the start of the season as well.
The Nice midfielder would add some much-needed creativity to Chelsea’s central midfield. Unlike Fabregas, Seri is a hardworking player and he will provide some defensive cover as well. The technically gifted star can play as an attacking midfielder as well.
Seri would be a cracking signing at the price mentioned. The Ligue 1 outfit values the midfielder at around £30 million.
In the current market, it should prove to be a massive bargain. Seri is at the peak of his powers right now and he would be giving his best years to Chelsea.
He could be the ideal partner for Kante at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield. The Ligue 1 star would be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Drinkwater.