Chelsea eyeing move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Chelsea will move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford if Thibaut Courtois joins Real Madrid this summer.
The Blues have been linked with Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland, but Sky Sports has claimed that Pickford is their number one target.
Everton signed the goalie from Sunderland for £30 million last summer.
He was Everton’s Player of the Year last season in both the awards voted for by fans and his teammates.
His form saw him made England’s first choice goalkeeper at this summer’s World Cup.
Pickford played a starring role as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals.
The London club missed out on signing Alisson, with Liverpool paying Roma £67m to secure his services. Everton will be keen to retain Pickford, but if Chelsea need to replace Courtois they will probably offer a fee the Toffees simply can’t afford to refuse.
Pickford missed Everton’s friendly defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Thursday as he recovers from his World Cup exertions.