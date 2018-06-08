Chelsea star gives his seal of approval to “great manager” Slavisa Jokanovic

Chelsea forward Pedro has praised Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic as the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte’s future at the club rumbles on.
Pedro was asked about the managerial situation at Stamford Bridge by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser and he admitted that the players were expecting some movement in the near future.
“We know there might be some changes – we’re awaiting,” he said. “We know that he (Jokanovic) is a great manager.
“Many names have been mentioned and he is one of them. If a new manager comes, we’ll try to work in the best way possible.”
Chelsea held talks with Jokanovic about replacing Conte last weekend.
The Italian has been widely tipped to leave Chelsea this summer following their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.
Maurizio Sarri, Laurent Blanc and Zinedine Zidane have also been linked with the club.
Jokanovic began his managerial career in 2007, winning two consecutive doubles with Partizan Belgrade.
He went on to win the Thai Premier League with Muangthong United in 2012, before leading Watford and Fulham to promotion from the Championship in 2015 and 2018 respectively.