Chelsea order up a double Llorente, odds shorten on Arsenal star’s move

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is considering a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente.
The 32-year-old played under Conte at Juventus and a £15 million bid is likely to be made before the transfer window closes.
According to the Telegraph, Chelsea wanted Llorente back in January but Swansea boss Paul Clement rejected their approach.
The former Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla star has bagged 160 goals in 491 appearances during his career.
He joined Swansea in 2016 and has scored 15 goals in 35 games for the club.
Chelsea are also chasing Real Madrid’s promising midfielder Marcos Llorente.
The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season.
“Marcos Llorente, who is one of the pearls of Real Madrid and who played on loan at Alaves last year, has had around 35 teams that have been interested in him, including Atletico Madrid and Barcelona,” pundit Miguel Ángel Díaz told Cope’s El Partidazo.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set for a move to Stamford Bridge according to leading bookmakers Betway and Sky Bet.
Both firms have shortened their odds after the Telegraph reported that the 24-year-old had refused to sign a £180,000-a-week deal with the Gunners.
The former Southampton star has just one year remaining on his current contract and Arsenal could look to cash in now rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.