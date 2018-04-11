Chelsea on alert as Mauricio Sarri eyes move out of Napoli this summer

Chelsea hopes of appointing Maurizio Sarri as the club’s next manager have been handed a big boost after it was revealed that Napoli expect him to quit as their boss at the end of the season.
Italian media outlet Il Mattino has claimed Sarri has cancelled the lease on his Naples home – sparking rumours that he is set to leave Serie A.
The Blues were linked with Sarri back in February and although other managers have been tipped to take over at Stamford Bridge it appears Sarri is owner Roman Abramovich’s number one target.
Speculation surrounding Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea has rumbled on for much of the season and the club’s probable failure to qualify for the Champions League is likely to spell the end of his time in the hot seat.
Abramovich has been following Sarri’s progress at Napoli and is believed to be willing to pay the £8 million release clause to bring the Italian to the Premier League for the start of next season.
Sarri spent the bulk of his early managerial career in Italy’s lower leagues, before being appointed as Empoli boss in Serie B in 2012.
He won promotion to Serie A in his second year in charge and managed to keep them in the top flight the following season.
Sarri replaced Rafa Benitez at Napoli in June 2015 and has gone on to build a side that is currently challenging Juventus for the league title.