Chelsea star Olivier Giroud linked with shock switch to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a loan move to Atletico Madrid.
Giroud only joined to Blues last January, but according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio the France star could be on his way to La Liga.
The two clubs are said to have had a “meeting in London” to discuss the 31-year-old’s future.
Chelsea are believed to be open to the idea of allowing Giroud to leave this summer, but would like Atletico to propose a deal with an obligation to buy, rather than an option.
Giroud scored five goals in 18 apperances for Chelsea in all competitions for the club last term, before leading the line as France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
However, new Chelsea boss Mauricio Sarri has made Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain is numnber one striking target this summer, meaning Giroud is likely to be surplus to requirements.
Giroud played for Grenoble and Tours on France’s lower leagues, before signing for Montpellier in 2010.
He joined Arsenal in 2012 and went on to help the Gunners win the FA Cup three times.
Giroud has won 81 caps for France, scoring 31 goals.