Chelsea offered £100m + Bale for Hazard

According to the Express, Real Madrid are preparing an offer of £100m plus Gareth Bale to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.
Los Blancos have been eyeing the Belgian international for some time, viewing him as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, and reports suggest they’re ready to make a big bid to land him.
Hazard joined Chelsea from LOSC Lille in 2012 and has gone on to make more than 280 appearances in all competitions. He’s won two Premier League titles, the Europa League and a League Cup in his six years at Stamford Bridge but is enduring a season of struggles as Chelsea are currently fourth in the table.
Hazard’s form has been impressive, however, scoring and creating 13 goals in 19 league starts this season, but his future remains in the air. Real Madrid tried to sign the 27-year-old before Chelsea procured his signature, and Hazard has reportedly always been keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
To land the £200k-per-week Belgian, Real could offer £100m and Welsh forward Gareth Bale who has struggled with injury problems since his 2013 move from Tottenham to Real.
Bale has been a good servant for the Spanish giants but his future is also in the air due to the lack of playing time and rumours of a fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s hard to see Real lodging such a big bid for the ex-Southampton star, however.
Hazard is just one year younger than Bale, so reports of him being worth £100m more than the latter seem farfetched. Real have wanted the forward for some time but losing Bale for Hazard wouldn’t improve the side.
Stats from Transfermarkt.
