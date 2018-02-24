Blog Teams Chelsea Chelsea offer “astronomical” contract for Hazard to sign new deal

24 February, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, La Liga, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are lining up an audacious contract offer to convince Eden Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge, amid interest from Real Madrid.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is desperate to keep the 27-year-old and will make him the club’s highest earner to tie him down to a long-term contract.

Hazard joined the Blues from LOSC Lille back in 2012 and has gone on to make 285 appearances in all competitions. The Belgian international has become one of the best players in Europe, contributing 105 goals in 161 Premier League games, so it’s not hard to see why Real Madrid would want to sign him.

Los Blancos were in the running for Hazard’s signature before he joined Chelsea six years ago, and it seems their interest has never wavered. As a result, Abramovich is reportedly willing to offer the forward an “astronomical” contract worth £15m-a-year (£288K-a-week).

If Real were looking to make an official bid this summer, the 27-year-old is currently worth around £124m. Hazard has spent six years at Stamford Bridge and is contracted until 2020 regardless. Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position.

The Belgian has made no public desire to leave, and the proposed deal coming his way might be too good to turn down, meaning Real Madrid could miss out.

