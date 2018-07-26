Chelsea in talks with AC Milan over sale of Alvaro Morata

AC Milan have been told that Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will cost them £62 million.
According to Sky Italy, Milan’s new sporting director, Leonardo, had a series of phone conversations on Wednesday with the Premier League club about a potential transfer.
Morata previously played for Juventus between 2014 and 2016, sandwiched in between two spells in Spain with Real Madrid.
He joined Chelsea from Madrid last summer in a deal worth £58 million.
The striker made an excellent start to his Chelsea career, netting seven times in his first seven games.
He struggled thereafter, both with injuries and on the pitch, and an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer appears highly likely.
Morata lost his place to Olivier Giroud towards the end of the season, but he has also been tipped to leave Chelsea.
New manager Maurizio Sarri is believed to want to sign Gonzalo Higuain, although Milan are also being linked with the Juve striker.
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been touted as another possible summer signing for Chelsea.