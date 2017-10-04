Chelsea midfielder Willian opens up about Tottenham transfer snub

Chelsea midfielder Willian was close to joining Tottenham before he signed for the defending Premier League champions.
Back in 2013, when Willian arrived in London, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham were interested in his services. However, the player claims that as soon as Chelsea registered their interest, his mind was made up.
Willian claims that his agent was the one speaking to the clubs but the decision to choose Chelsea over the other two clubs was his.
He said: “The situation was… complicated. Well, not complicated actually. It was more… unusual. When I came to London, there were other clubs interested in my football: Liverpool, Tottenham as well as Chelsea. I was just waiting for the negotiations to be completed. My agent was talking to the clubs. I was just waiting for the decision. In the end, I ended up going to Chelsea. When I understood they were really keen to sign me, I said my decision was made. I wanted to go to Chelsea.”
The Brazilian has proven to be a very good signing for the Blues since then. Willian has won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge. Furthermore, he was rewarded with Chelsea’s player of the season award during the 2015/16 season.
His latest comments about snubbing Tottenham to join Chelsea won’t go down too well with the Spurs fans. It is evident that turning down the chance to join Spurs was a conscious choice.