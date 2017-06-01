Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic wants Manchester United transfer

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic could be heading to Manchester United this summer.
The Serbian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while now. Apparently, Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion as well.
According to Manchester Evening News, Matic wants to join up with Mourinho and the deal will be dependent on both clubs agreeing a fee.
The report adds that Mourinho has asked Ed Woodward to sort out the transfer and the deal is close to being agreed.
Mourinho wants the Serbian to partner Pogba at the heart of his midfield next season. The Red Devils have missed a holding midfielder all season and Mourinho is keen on addressing that issue.
Matic played his best football for Chelsea when Mourinho was in charge of the Blues.
The Portuguese manager was the one who brought him back to the Premier League in 2014 and the duo shared a good working relationship.
Matic was one of the few Chelsea players who got along well with the current Manchester United boss. The Serbian even spoke out in Mourinho’s defence after his sacking. Mourinho is also a big fan of Matic.