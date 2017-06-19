Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount set to join Vitesse on loan

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to join the Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem on loan for next season.
According to HITC Sport, the Premier League champions want Mount to go out on loan and gain some valuable experience with regular first team football under his belt.
The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated by the club staff and is expected to challenge for a first-team place when he returns in the summer of 2018.
Mount recently signed a new contract with the Blues until 2021 and has helped his side win the FA Youth Cup and the Premier League U18s title last season. The young midfielder was also named Chelsea’s academy player of the year.
Chelsea have negotiated quite a few loan deals with Vitesse in the recent years and they will be hoping that the England U19 midfielder’s loan spell will be a success.
Despite his talent, he is clearly not ready to feature in Antonio Conte’s plans right now. Furthermore, he has already excelled at the youth level. It is time for Mount to make the step up and play first team football.
The youngster is not yet ready for the challenges of English football and therefore a move to Holland is perfect in theory.