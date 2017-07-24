Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount joins Vitesse on loan

Chelsea have confirmed that their young midfielder Mason Mount will join the Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem on loan for next season.
Mason Mount will spend the 2017/18 season in the Netherlands…https://t.co/QwRj0LgAMV
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 24, 2017
The Premier League champions have also revealed that the player has extended his contract at Stamford Bridge until 2021.
The Blues have a great relationship with Vitesse and have often used the club as a means to develop their young players. Chelsea will be hoping that Mount can use this opportunity and return as a better player next summer.
It is evident that the midfielder needs to go out on loan and gain some valuable experience with regular first team football under his belt.
Mount is very highly rated by the club staff and will be expected to challenge for a first-team place when he returns in the summer of 2018. The young midfielder was named Chelsea’s academy player of the year.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been a key member of Chelsea’s youth sides. He helped the Blues win the FA Youth Cup and the Premier League U18s title last season. Mount played a key role for England at the European Under-19 Championships as well.
He will be joining his Chelsea teammates Charlie Colkett and Fankaty Dabo at Vitesse. The duo are on loan at the Dutch club as well.