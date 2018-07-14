Chelsea midfielder linked with surprise loan move to Sevilla

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been linked with a loan move to Sevilla.
Spanish media outlet Marca has claimed that the La Liga club have contacted the Blues over the possibility of a temporary deal for the 23-year-old.
However, Chelsea are beleuved to want a £5.3 million loan fee for Bakayoko and Sevilla can only afford 90 percent of that figure.
Bakayoko’s future at Stamford Bridge is unclear after he failed to make an impact during his first season in England.
After joining from Monaco last summer, Bakayoko struggled with injuries and was unable to reproduce the form he had shown in France.
The midfielder began his senior career with Rennes, before moving to Monaco for £7 million in 2014.
He went on to make 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring five goals.
Bakayoko helped Monaco win the French title in 2016/17 and his form saw him secure a £40m move to Chelsea last summer.
He made his first senior international appearance for France in March 2017, but wasn’t including in their squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.