Chelsea midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies joins Liverpool

2 July, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool have agreed on a deal with the Chelsea midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies.

According to Liverpool Echo, the 20-year-old midfielder’s contract expired this summer and he has now signed for the Reds.

The deal has not been confirmed yet but the player’s transfer was confirmed by Common Goal, a charity set up by the Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

Christie-Davies has signed up to the initiative and a video released by the organisational confirmed his summer move to Anfield. The player was interviewed in a Liverpool shirt.

Liverpool signed Dominic Solanke on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer and Christie-Davies will be hoping to follow in his former teammate’s footsteps and play for the Liverpool first team as soon as possible.

The young midfielder had a trial with the Liverpool academy towards the end of last season and it is understood that he managed to put on an impressive showing.

Speaking to the charity, Isaac Christie-Davies revealed: “I have joined Common Goal because I think it’s a great initiative. It’s an honour to join and play a part in using football to make a positive change in the world. As footballers, we have a big responsibility because we are in a very privileged position. We can use this position to make a positive change by helping others that are less fortunate than us. Football can be a positive tool in addressing inequality and discrimination. So far I have spent my football journey at Brighton and then from the age of 11, I was at Chelsea. Both played an important role in my development and I am grateful to them. I am really excited about signing for Liverpool and it’s a real honour to join such a big club. I hope to be the best player I can be for the club and for the fans. I would love to be remembered for being a top football player. I also want to be remembered for using the platform I’ve been given to promote social justice and tackle inequality and discrimination.”

