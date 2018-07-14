Chelsea midfielder Boga set to join Sassuolo, loan move imminent

Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga is reportedly set to join Serie A side Sassuolo this summer. A loan move is imminent with the 21-year-old unlikely to play a part in the first-team in the upcoming season. Boga is still at the club, having played a friendly on Friday with fellow loanees, but he’s expected to depart shortly.
Boga has risen through the youth ranks to the fringes of the Chelsea senior squad, making just one appearance in the first-team. The Ivorian international, who has racked up just one cap for his country, has spent time out on loan before as he opted for competitive playing time elsewhere if Chelsea couldn’t offer him any at Stamford Bridge.
He wanted more than a loan this summer, however, and reportedly threatened to seek a permanent move if he was to be on the periphery of the Chelsea squad in 2018/19. Boga is said to have made a U-turn on such claims and is set to join Sassuolo in the coming days.
The midfielder still has two years left on his deal so he doesn’t need to make any rash decisions just yet – a lot can change in 12 months. Boga won’t be pleased to see Chelsea have signed Jorginho, however, as he’s more competition for places in the first-team.
Stats from Transfermarkt.