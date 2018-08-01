Chelsea boss ready to give Michy Batshuayi the chance to shine

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has told Michy Batshuayi that he is part of his plans next season.
The 24-year-old spent the second part of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund, but RMCSport has claimed that Sarri will utilise the striker this term.
Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 games for Dortmund, but his season was ended by an ankle injury.
He made his senior debut for Standard Liege in February 2011 in a 4–1 defeat at Gent. The striker went to make 120 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals.
Batshuayi joined Marseille for £4.5 million in 2014 and grabbed another 33 goals in 78 appearances for the French outfit.
He signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2016 and has gone on to score 19 goals in 53 games for the club.
The Belgian star has been likened to Didier Drogba, but he has been unable to nail down a regular place in Chelsea’s starting XI so far.
The Blues had been linked with Gonzalo Higuain for much of the summer, but the Juventus striker looks set to join AC Milan.