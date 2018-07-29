Morning Mix: Major Chelsea star faces huge fight, Mourinho would “ruin” Maguire, Tottenham dodge Grealish bullet

N’Golo Kante’s future at Stamford Bridge is looking increasingly uncertain as new signing Jorginho continues to stamp his authority on Chelsea’s midfield in their pre-season games.
The 26-year-old was impressive for Chelsea in Australia last week and he followed up with another polished display against Inter Milan on Saturday.
The former Napoli star looked assured alongside Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley against the Serie A side and Kante could find it difficult to force his way into the line-up when the Premier League season gets underway in a couple of weeks.
Many people expected Jorginho and Kante to be partnered together next term, but new manager Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 formation could mean that the pair are fighting for the same role in the team.
Jorginho has dictated Chelsea’s play during the pre-season games and he appears to be a far more offensive threat than Kante. That potentially makes him a better fit for Sarri’s preferred style of play.
Barkley and Fabgregas appear to be the ideal partners for Jorginho and Kante may need to adapt his game if he is to flourish under Sarri.
Having established himself as the best holding midfielder in the Premier League over the past few seasons, Kante suddenly finds himself under major pressure following Jorginho’s arrival.
With the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus rumoured to be interested in signing the World Cup winner, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.
TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
Manchester United have been linked with a big-money move move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire. United are believed to have made an enquiry about the centre-back’s availability, but is he worth pursuing?
He’s not convinced.
Dont remember anyone wanting to buy Maguire for £65+ million 2 months ago mate. Most peple rated Cahill higher than Harry 6 weeks ago xD
— Atreus (@ItsAtreus) July 28, 2018
Or him.
Not worth £80m. He is a solid defender but wouldn’t pay that for him
— mjl1106 (@mjl11061) July 28, 2018
He rates him, but…
Great player and leader, amazing attitude. Future Leicester captain, possible future England captain. Jose would ruin him in half a season
— karl billington (@billomachine) July 28, 2018
Miaow.
😂😂😂😂 My cat is available much cheaper. Not much use as a footballer, but then again we’re not exactly talking world class top defender for the Leicester man are we? Good enough player, but this is a stupid joke.
— Robert Marsh (@marsh_rj) July 28, 2018
Jones and Smalling get it in the neck.
Maguire for £20m will be fine, we already have 2 championship defenders that didn’t make it to replace vidic & Rio
— NazManUnited (@NazRedDevil) July 28, 2018
Twice.
Why spend that money on him when we have Jones & Smalling
— GC (@47united) July 28, 2018
Safe to say he’s not a fan.
Pains me to say it but I think we can conclusively say that Man Utd have completely screwed up the post Ferguson succession. Starting to look like he was never there. Idiots.
— Dr. Broc (@Broccoliisgood) July 28, 2018
A FINAL THOUGHT
Tottenham have come in for criticism over their lack of transfer activitiy this summer, but their failed pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is surely a blessing in disguise?
Spurs gambled on driving down the sale price due to Villa’s financial woes, but a takeover of the Midlands club scuppered their chances of securing a cut-price deal.
However, if Spurs are serious about challenging for honours they need to be targeting players who will make a difference to their starting XI rather than squad-fillers like Grealish.