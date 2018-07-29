Blog Competitions English Premier League Morning Mix: Major Chelsea star faces huge fight, Mourinho would “ruin” Maguire, Tottenham dodge Grealish bullet

29 July, 2018 Aston Villa, Chelsea, English Championship, English Premier League, Manchester United, Site News, Tottenham


N’Golo Kante’s future at Stamford Bridge is looking increasingly uncertain as new signing Jorginho continues to stamp his authority on Chelsea’s midfield in their pre-season games.

The 26-year-old was impressive for Chelsea in Australia last week and he followed up with another polished display against Inter Milan on Saturday.

The former Napoli star looked assured alongside Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley against the Serie A side and Kante could find it difficult to force his way into the line-up when the Premier League season gets underway in a couple of weeks.

Many people expected Jorginho and Kante to be partnered together next term, but new manager Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 formation could mean that the pair are fighting for the same role in the team.

Jorginho has dictated Chelsea’s play during the pre-season games and he appears to be a far more offensive threat than Kante. That potentially makes him a better fit for Sarri’s preferred style of play.

Barkley and Fabgregas appear to be the ideal partners for Jorginho and Kante may need to adapt his game if he is to flourish under Sarri.

Having established himself as the best holding midfielder in the Premier League over the past few seasons, Kante suddenly finds himself under major pressure following Jorginho’s arrival.

With the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus rumoured to be interested in signing the World Cup winner, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

Manchester United have been linked with a big-money move move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire. United are believed to have made an enquiry about the centre-back’s availability, but is he worth pursuing?

Tottenham have come in for criticism over their lack of transfer activitiy this summer, but their failed pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is surely a blessing in disguise?

Spurs gambled on driving down the sale price due to Villa’s financial woes, but a takeover of the Midlands club scuppered their chances of securing a cut-price deal.

However, if Spurs are serious about challenging for honours they need to be targeting players who will make a difference to their starting XI rather than squad-fillers like Grealish.

