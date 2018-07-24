Chelsea and Manchester United linked with £62 million midfield star

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a big-money move for Thiago Alcantara.
The Bayern Munich midfielder is thought to be available for £62 million and ESPN has claimed both Premier League clubs have made an enquiry.
The 27-year-old been has been tipped to leave Bayern this summer, although sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said the German champions planned to keep him.
Sport Bild reported last month that he was keen on a return to Barcelona, but the La Liga club were put off by Bayern’s asking price.
Thiago joined Barcelona aged 14 and made his first team debut in 2009.
After winning honours four La Liga titles, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, he was signed by Bayern in 2013.
He has won eight trophies in Germany, including the Bundesliga in each of his first five seasons.
After helping Spain to European Championship victories at under-19 and under-21 levels, he made his full international debut in 2011.
He was part of the provisional squad for Spain in the 2014 World Cup, but withdrew due to a knee injury.
However, he was part of Spain’s squad at the 2106 European Championships and this summer’s World Cup in Russia.