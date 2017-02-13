Chelsea make transfer approach for Tiemoue Bakayoko

French midfielder, Tiémoué Bakayoko, could leave AS Monaco at the end of the season. The defensive midfielder is under contract until 2019, but doubts have surfaced over his long-term future at the club.
Bakayoko has been one of the star players for Monaco this season, and has been in very good form for the Ligue 1 outfit. His burgeoning progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, and heavyweight Premier League clubs are queuing up for his signature.
Premier League giants, Chelsea, had reportedly shown an interest in signing him last month. He ruled out a move from Monaco during the January transfer window, but has left the door open for a potential switch to the Premier League next summer. Two Manchester clubs – United and City – are also reportedly interested in signing him.
Bakayoko said last month, as quoted by ESPN:
Of course the Premier League makes you dream, but I have no reason to leave this winter. Right now, I have two ambitions: finish champions of France and go as far as possible in the Champions League.
Chelsea and the Manchester clubs will be encouraged by the fact that he has refused to sign a new contract at Monaco. The club officials have offered him a new deal, but he hasn’t put pen to papers yet. Monaco want to keep Bakayoko on their books, but the club will be willing to sell him if they receive offers in excess of £25.5m.
According to reports from Le 10 Sport, Chelsea and Manchester City have made approaches for his services. Monaco are even lining up a replacement with Lille’s young talent, Soualiho Meïté, being targeted.
Manchester United could join the race to sign him as well. José Mourinho is reportedly an admirer of the player, and United are willing to pay around £40m to beat their rivals to the player’s signature.