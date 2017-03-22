Chelsea make £32m transfer bid for Manchester United target Tiemoue Bakayoko

Antonio Conte is on course to win the 2016-17 Premier League in his first season at Chelsea, but it seems the Italian has already started planning for the upcoming season.
According to reports from the Mirror, Chelsea have made an offer worth £32m for Monaco midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko.
The 22-year-old has been ever present for Monaco this season, with him having made 37 appearances for Monégasques this season in all competitions.
He is a strong defensive midfielder who is good at interception and tackling. He is an excellent passer of the ball as well.
He is under contract at Monaco till 2019, but doubts have surfaced over his long-term future at the French club. He has already turned down a contract offered by the Ligue 1 giants, and is looking for an exit.
Premier League rivals, Manchester United, are also keen to sign him, with earlier reports suggesting that United were willing to pay around £40m to beat their rivals to the player’s signature.
Conte is a big fan of the France U-21 international, and has earmarked him as a top priority this summer.
The Italian wants to add depth in midfield as he targets a Champions League challenge next season. He could form a formidable partnership with fellow compatriot, N’Golo Kante, at the heart of Chelsea midfield.
Bakayoko reportedly favours a move to Stamford Bridge, and he could be lured with the guarantee of Champions League football.