Chelsea looking to sign Christian Benteke in January

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking options in January and the Blues have identified Christian Benteke as a target.
The Belgian has struggled to impress at Crystal Palace and Conte is prepared to loan him for the remainder of this season. Benteke has managed to score just once in 17 games for Palace in all competitions this season.
According to reports, Palace will only consider a permanent deal for the former Liverpool striker.
Conte wants to sign a target man with considerable top-flight experience and Benteke has proven to be a solid Premier League striker when on form.
The Blues have been linked with Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Edin Dzeko as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea can agree on a suitable deal with the Eagles now.
Chelsea believe that Conte will leave the club in the summer and therefore they are unwilling to fund big money moves for his targets in January. A loan move for Benteke is ideal for the Blues right now.
Alvaro Morata has struggled to score goals in the recent weeks and the addition of Benteke will certainly address that problem for Chelsea. The Belgian is excellent in the air and his style of play should complement the Spaniard perfectly.