Blog Columns Site News Chelsea looking to complete a £53m move for Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea looking to complete a £53m move for Gonzalo Higuain

17 July, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea are looking to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus this summer.

According to Evening Standard, the Blues will hold talks with the player’s agent tomorrow to discuss a £53m transfer.

The Blues are in desperate need of a striker and the Argentine would be a world class signing. Higuain is one of the best goalscorers in the world and he would be a significant upgrade on Morata.

The 30-year-old striker managed to score 23 goals for Juventus last season.

Chelsea are set to offer the Juventus star a three-year contract worth around £127,000 a week.

The Blues recently signed Jorginho from Napoli and it seems that Sarri isn’t done raiding Serie A just yet.

The report from Evening Standard adds that Chelsea will make a move for the Juventus midfielder Daniele Rugani as well. The young centre-back hasn’t had too many first-team chances in Turin and he could be open to a move this summer.

Furthermore, the Londoners are thought to be closing in on a deal for Aleksandr Golovin as well. Earlier today there were reports that a deal has been agreed with CSKA for the Russian midfielder.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina interests Napoli
Jamaal Lascelles provides an update regarding his Newcastle future

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com