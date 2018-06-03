Chelsea and Liverpool discuss possible deal with Malcom’s agents

Chelsea and Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of Bordeaux winger Malcom.
The 21-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months and a summer switch to England appears to be on the cards.
According to Sud-Ouest, Malcom’s agents recently flew into England for talks with Chelsea and Liverpool.
Bordeaux are believed to want a total package worth around €50 million for the player.
Malcom admitted that he wanted to leave Bordeaux during January, but the club’s president persuaded the forward to stay until the end of the season.
“I wanted to leave, I tell the truth,” he told Telefoot.
“It’s my dream to progress in my career. I spoke with the president – he told me that he knew it was my dream, but that he needed me.
“I told him he could count on me until the end. I will do everything to bring Bordeaux to the top six in Ligue 1.
“I know I can do better. I will try to do everything because I like Bordeaux.
“I will give everything until the end to show that I stayed to help and do better.”
Malcom progressed through the youth system at Corinthians, before being promoted to the Brazilian club’s senior set-up in 2014.
He joined Bordeaux in 2016 and has gone on to score 23 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions in France.
Malcom has represented Brazil at both U20 and U23 level.