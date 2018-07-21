Chelsea linked with move for Juventus star Miralem Pjanic

Chelsea have been linked with a mega-money move for Juventus star Miralem Pjanic.
Itslian media outlet Corriere Dello Sport has claimed that Juve have set a £100 million asking price for Pjanic and it says Chelsea are thinking about making a bid.
Macedonian agent Fali Ramadani is understood to have met with Pjanic during the week to try and broker a deal away fron the Serie A club.
The 28-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months, with Chelsea known to be keen to add him to thier squad.
After playing for Ligue 1 sides Metz and Lyon in France, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international signed for Roma in 2011.
He went on to make 185 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 30 goals.
Pjanic joined Juventus on a five-year contract in 2016 and has helped them win the domestic double for the past two seasons.
The midfielder made his debut for for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Bulgaria in 2008.
He scored three goals in nine appearances to help the Dragons qualify for their first ever World Cup in 2014.
Pjanic has been capped 81 times at international level, scoring 11 goals.