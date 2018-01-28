Chelsea lining up shock move for Rondon

According to Premium Sport, Chelsea are looking at West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon, with the Blues desperate to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season, reports talkSPORT.
The 28-year-old, who joined the Baggies from Zenit Saint-Petersburg in 2015, hasn’t been too full of goals during his two-and-a-half years in the Premier League, scoring just 20 times in 94 top flight outings.
Nevertheless, Chelsea are keen for a commanding centre-forward, having also looked at West Ham’s Andy Carroll, Stoke City’s Peter Crouch and AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko.
Rondon had scored just three goals in 22 Premier League games for Albion this season, but the report suggests his strength and power might convince Chelsea to make the gamble.
The Londoners’ transfer activity this month has shown they’re in the market for more physicality in attack, which Rondon has in abundance, but his poor scoring totals could see them consider another alternative.
He’s worth around £12.5m, although it’s hard to see West Brom selling for cheap given he’s a regular in the side. The Midlands outfit might also fend off interest as they’d have little time to find a replacement.
TalkSPORT make no mention of a bid being lodged by Chelsea, so this one might be a non-starter. Dzeko looks the most likely to join the Blues this month.
Stats from Transfermarkt.