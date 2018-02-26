Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea leading the race to sign Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea leading the race to sign Robert Lewandowski

26 February, 2018 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Chelsea, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is keen on a move to England this summer.

The Polish international is out of contract in 2021 but reports claim that the player is angling for a move away. Furthermore, he has signed up with the super agent Pini Zahavi in a bid to secure a Premier League move.

As per the reports, Zahavi has contacts with the top English clubs and Chelsea would be frontrunners if the player comes to England. Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old forward as well.

Lewandowski is a world class striker and he would be a fantastic addition to most teams in world football. The Polish captain has scored 139 goals in 181 appearances for Bayern so far.

Chelsea have struggled in front of the goal this season and Lewandowski would be a massive addition for them. He would be a significant upgrade on Morata and Giroud.

It will be interesting to see whether Bayern agree to sell their prized asset anytime soon. The likes of Chelsea and United certainly have the resources to pull off transfers like these.

Sam Allardyce demands better performances from Everton signings
Tottenham begin talks to sign Sheffield United forward David Brooks
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com