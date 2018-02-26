Chelsea leading the race to sign Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is keen on a move to England this summer.
The Polish international is out of contract in 2021 but reports claim that the player is angling for a move away. Furthermore, he has signed up with the super agent Pini Zahavi in a bid to secure a Premier League move.
As per the reports, Zahavi has contacts with the top English clubs and Chelsea would be frontrunners if the player comes to England. Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old forward as well.
Lewandowski is a world class striker and he would be a fantastic addition to most teams in world football. The Polish captain has scored 139 goals in 181 appearances for Bayern so far.
Chelsea have struggled in front of the goal this season and Lewandowski would be a massive addition for them. He would be a significant upgrade on Morata and Giroud.
It will be interesting to see whether Bayern agree to sell their prized asset anytime soon. The likes of Chelsea and United certainly have the resources to pull off transfers like these.