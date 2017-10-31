Chelsea keen to fend off interest from Man Utd in another midfielder

Chelsea are eager for Cesc Fabregas to sign a new deal to ward off interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.
The Spaniard has just 18 months left to run on his current contract, and The Times says that Chelsea are hoping to tie down the 30-year-old for a further two years.
Fabregas has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho took over as United boss and the Spanish star could be tempted to reunite with his former manager and ex-teammate Nemanja Matic.
The midfielder has missed just one Premier League game this season, although the emergence of Tiemoue Bakayoko and N’Golo Kante as Chelsea’s preferred central pairing could hinder his hopes of a regular starting berth in the future.
Quite where Fabregas would fit in at Old Trafford is open to debate, with United seemingly well served for midfielders.
Matic and Paul Pogba are the number one choice in the middle of the park, with the likes of Maraoune Fellaini, Ander Herrara and Juan Mata giving Mourinho further options.
With Michael Carrick coming to the end of his career that could create a space in United’s squad, but whether it would be the starting berth Fabregas craves is pretty doubtful.