Maurizio Sarri eyeing reunion with Gonzalo Higuain at Chelsea

28 May, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Napoli, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain at Chelsea.

The 59-year-old is expected to take over at Stamford Bridge this week and Tuttosport claim he is keen to bring Higuain with him.

The Argentinian striker has a strong relationship with Sarri and enjoyed his best season under him at Napoli.

Higuain set a new all-time Serie A record in the 2015/16 season with 36 goals in 35 games, before leaving for Juventus in a £75 million deal.

He started his career with Argentine club River Plate, before signing for Real Madrid in 2007

Higuain scored 107 goals in 190 league appearances for Madrid, but was sold to Napoli in 2013.

His exploits during the 2015/16 campaign saw him equal Gino Rossetti’s 87-year-old record for goals in an Italian top-flight season.

Higuaín has been a full international for Argentina since 2009. He has represented his country at two World Cups and three Copa America tournaments, helping them to second-place finishes.

He will be part of Argentina’s squad at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).