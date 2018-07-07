Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea still have “concrete” interest in signing Jorginho from Napoli

7 July, 2018 English Premier League, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea are still in the running to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

The 26-year-old was thought to be on the verge of joining Manchester City, but Italian media outlet Il Messaggero has claimed Chelsea still have a “concrete” interest in signing the player.

A £48.3 million deal had been agreed between City and Napoli, with just personal terms left to be thrashed out. However, Chelsea are ready to top that offer.

The Brazilian-born star moved to Italy at the age of 15 and began his professional career with the Verona youth team, before being promoted to the senior squad.

He had a spell on loan with Sambonifacese, before returning to Verona to establish himself in the first team.

Jorginho joined Napoli in 2014 and he has since gone on to make 160 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was been capped six times at senior level by Italy.

Former Napoli coach Mauricio Sarri is eager for Jorginho to join him in London when he is confirmed as Antonio Conte’s replacement.

However, Napoli have been holding out for a contract clause to prevent Sarri from poaching their best players once he is appointed at Stamford Bridge.

