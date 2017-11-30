Chelsea join Manchester United in the race for Ozil

According to SportBild via Goal, Chelsea are now battling with Manchester United for Arsenal and Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil. The 29-year-old is out of contract, and his manager didn’t rule out the possibility of selling him in January.
Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.4m in 2013, and has gone on to contribute 96 goals in 172 games for the Gunners. The German international, who has made 88 caps for the national team, has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, but he’s no closer to signing a new deal.
Arsene Wenger has a real conundrum with Ozil. Foreign clubs will be able to sign a pre-contract deal in January, meaning Arsenal would lose Ozil in the summer for nothing.
They may consider cashing in early and getting some money for the midfielder, but it’s hard to see them getting his valuation of £45m matched in the winter window.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are the three clubs reportedly keen on Ozil. Chelsea have Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian as options, but the inconsistent performances from the latter might see them consider a replacement.
United are managed by Jose Mourinho, the coach who signed Ozil while in charge of Real Madrid, so a place would surely be made available in the side if the Red Devils signed him.
Barcelona would always have a place for a highly creative player like Ozil, especially if he’s free, but there’s reported backlash from Lionel Messi over his age.
