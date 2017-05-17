Chelsea interested in signing Tottenham defender Kyle Walker

Chelsea are interested in signing the Tottenham defender Kyle Walker this summer.
Daily Mirror are reporting that Antonio Conte is a big fan of the English right back and is ready to make a move at the end of this season. Walker is a target for Manchester City as well but the report states that Chelsea are prepared to hijack the move.
Walker has had a fall out with the Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and the England international is ready to join another club this summer.
However, he has four years remaining on his current contract and the Londoners are under no pressure to sell him. Walker is valued in excess of £40m and the likes of Chelsea and City will need to pay over the odds to sign the Premier League defender.
City are set to lose Zabaleta this summer and Guardiola has identified Walker as the perfect replacement. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s need for a right back is no secret. Walker has used Moses as his wing back all season and Walker would be a massive upgrade.
The 26-year-old earns around £70,000-a-week at Spurs right now and his suitors should have no problem doubling that amount if they can agree on a fee with Tottenham this summer.