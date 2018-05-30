Chelsea interested in signing Jordi Alba

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba this summer.
The Blues want an upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Alba would be a sensational signing. The Barcelona star is one of the best left backs in the world.
Alba would add pace, flair and creativity to Chelsea’s left side and he would improve them going forward. Alonso has struggled to get his side up the pitch and someone like Alba would be vital against the weaker teams.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are also interested in signing the La Liga star this summer.
It is evident that Mourinho is convinced about Luke Shaw and Alba would be a stunning upgrade on the former Saints player.
The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Alex Sandro as well.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up eventually but there is no doubt that Alba is a world-class player and he would improve almost every team in the Premier League.
Having said that, Barcelona are unlikely to sell their prized asset and the player might not want to leave either. In all honesty, the likes of United and Chelsea will be a step down for him.