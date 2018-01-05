Chelsea interested in signing Andy Carroll

Chelsea are looking to sign the West Ham striker Andy Carroll on loan in January.
The England striker has had a torrid time at West Ham due to injuries. However, he has been quite important to them in the recent weeks.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. As per the report, Chelsea have already asked West Ham about loaning the striker.
West Ham are already out of depth in their attack and getting rid of Carroll now could be a big mistake from David Moyes. Unless the Hammers bring in another quality forward, the England international is likely to be off the market for now.
The Hammers are starting to build some momentum after a poor start to the season and they will need all the resources at their disposal to finish the season strongly.
Despite the dip in form, Carroll is a good player and he could be a valuable option for West Ham in the big games. His ability to hold on to the ball and aerial prowess will allow Moyes to plan a different approach in certain games.