Chelsea Injury News: Conte could be without five first team stars for Crystal Palace clash

Chelsea could be without five first-team stars for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace this weekend.
The Blues are currently sitting at the top of the table and are firm favourites to win the league. However, Conte’s men cannot afford to slip up now. Injuries to key players during the business end of the season will be a major worry for Antonio Conte.
According to Express, Thibaut Courtois injured his hip against Greece while on international duty and Eden Hazard had to return home after sustaining a calf injury.
Versatile winger Victor Moses is also a doubt after picking up a calf strain. Meanwhile, John Terry is sidelined with a knock. Star striker Diego Costa could also miss out. The Spanish international injured his ankle in training.
Sam Allardyce’s men have improved in the recent weeks and this will be a tricky game for the home team. Defensively Palace have impressed a lot since the arrival of Sakho.
If Chelsea are forced to play without Hazard and Costa, they will struggle to break down the Eagles and Palace will certainly fancy their chances of an upset.