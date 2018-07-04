Chelsea in talks with Barcelona regarding the sale of Willian

Chelsea midfielder Willian is a target for Spanish giants Barcelona this summer.
As per the reports, the La Liga champions have already submitted a bid in excess of £50m for the Brazilian international.
The Blues have turned down the offer and it is believed that they are holding out for a fee of around £70m. Talks are now ongoing between the two clubs.
Willian has been a key player for Chelsea during his time at the club and his departure will be a blow for the Blues. Chelsea are already struggling in attack and without the Champions League, they will find it hard to replace a player of Willian’s quality.
It will be interesting to see whether the Catalan giants increase their offer for the player now. Barcelona are certainly capable of completing the transfer and Willian should prove to be a valuable addition for them.
The Chelsea star will improve them going forward and he will add some much-needed depth to the flanks as well. Ousmane Dembele is still finding his feet in La Liga and Willian would take the pressure off him in the short term.
Willian scored 13 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season. He managed to pick up 12 assists as well.