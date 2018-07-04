Chelsea in talks to sign Alisson from Roma

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Roma keeper Alisson Becker.
The Brazilian international is thought to be a target for the Blues. It would be surprising to see them make a move for him especially with Courtois still at the club.
If the Belgian decides to move on, Alisson could be a decent alternative.
The Roma star had an outstanding campaign last year and he could end up winning the World Cup. Alisson is likely to cost a lot of money.
As per reports (translated by SportWitness), Real Madrid are also interested in the player but Chelsea have offered him more money as compared to Los Blancos.
The Blues are prepared to offer him €5.5m/year post-tax compared to Real Madrid’s €5m.
Chelsea have had a meeting with the agents involved in the transfer and it will be interesting to see whether they submit a bid to Roma now.
It seems that they are trying to agree on a deal with the player first.
Roma value the player at around €75-80m and Chelsea will need to get rid of Courtois in order to sign him. The Belgian has been linked with a move back to Spain for a while now.