Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea in “advanced talks” with the “personal choice” of Abramovich

Chelsea in “advanced talks” with the “personal choice” of Abramovich

6 June, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Ligue 1, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea are holding advanced talks with Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

RTL journalist Christian Ollivier has claimed that the 26-year-old is the “personal choice” of Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich.

Seri was close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona last summer, but the transfer fell through after Nice upped the asking price.

The midfielder is said to have an unofficial €40 million release clause in his contract, but his move to the Nou Camp collapsed after Paris Saint-Germain indicated they would offer €10m more.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have all previously been linked with a move for Seri, but it appears that Chelsea are in pole position to secure his services.

Nice bought Seri from Paços de Ferreira in 2015 for around £750,000 and he has appeared in almost every Ligue 1 match since.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2019 and Nice are believed to want to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Seri, who made his international debut against Sierra Leone in 2015, has been capped 18 times by Ivory Coast.

Juventus reject £44 million bid from Manchester City for midfielder
Tottenham interested in signing Morgan Sanson from Marseille

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).