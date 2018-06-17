Chelsea identify AS Roma star Kostas Manolas as target, agent responds to rumours

AS Roma star defender Kostas Manolas has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea in the ongoing summer transfer window.
Kostas Manolas was one of the obvious names in the Italian club’s starting lineup in both the league and the Champions League last season. The Greek international central defender had an excellent season under Eusebio Di Francesco.
As per the report from Romanews.eu, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to bring Kostas Manolas to Stamford Bridge this summer. Kostas Manolas has a release clause of €38 million in his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and the Blues were reportedly ready to pay the price.
Roma knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League courtesy of Kostas Manolas’ header at home. His goal has made him a fan favourite at the Italian capital club and also a transfer target for the English Premier League club.
Kostas Manolas’ agent Ioannis Evangelopulos has revealed he is not aware of the rumoured interest from Chelsea.
“Chelsea have interest in Manolas? I don’t know anything about this. I don’t want to talk about this at this moment in time,” Kostas Manolas’ agent Ioannis Evangelopulos told Romanews.eu.
However, Ioannis Evangelopulos did not close to door for Kostas Manolas to leave AS Roma this summer. His agent admitted the Serie A club will decide the central defender’s future as he wants to know Eusebio Di Francesco’s plans for the 27 year old next season.
“Manolas’ future with Roma? I don’t know, you will have to ask the club about this. Let’s see what Roma’s plans are for this upcoming season…,” Ioannis Evangelopulos added.
If Chelsea sign Kostas Manolas, then Gary Cahill’s chances of playing regular football could reduce next season. The England international has one year left on his contract at the west London club and the club could be looking to bring in a replacement for him.