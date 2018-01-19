According to the Daily Star, Chelsea have identified a replacement for manager Antonio Conte, in a move that would also see a new Director of Football installed.
Former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique is reportedly being lined up, with Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge in doubt. Juliano Belletti could join him as Director of Football.
As for Conte, the Italian coach looks on his way out of the club next summer. Despite winning the title with Chelsea last season, the Blues have since struggled for form in the Premier League, and questionable transfer activity soured the relationship between manager and owner Roman Ambramovich.
Conte signed a new contract with Chelsea ahead of the new season but didn’t extend it beyond 2019. The Daily Star believe the 48-year-old could head back to Italy or to Paris Saint-Germain.
Signings such as Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoué Bakayoko haven’t performed as expected, and their hopes of success look diminished this season.
Chelsea are currently 15 points behind Manchester City, and look out of the title race as a result. They face Barcelona in the last-16 of the Champions League, which is likely to see them miss out on European glory.
Their current situation could be why they turn to a manager with a 76% win ratio, three La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy. Luis Enrique enjoyed a very successful spell at Barcelona between 2014-2017, and he’s currently unattached after leaving in the summer.
